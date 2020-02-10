Dani DeVaney
Pierre T.F. Riggs choir student Dani DeVaney was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week.

 Courtesy Photo

Pierre T.F. Riggs choir student Dani DeVaney was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

DeVaney is a very hardworking musician. Whether she is a part of an ensemble or an accompanist, she puts her all into it and plays her part in the ensemble. She is the only student who is accompanying an ensemble at our Small Group Vocal Contest. She works hard, listens to advice and criticisms, and makes adjustments accordingly. She takes direction very well because she always strives to learn and be better.

