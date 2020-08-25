Action at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre started back up this past weekend. Saturday’s races were Shootout races. Sunday’s races were both the eighth race in the Pepsi Points Series, and the 2020 South Dakota Drag Racing State Championships.
Locally speaking, two local racers stood out from the crowd on Saturday. Pierre’s Mike Braley finished runner-up in the Bike/Sled Shootout, while Noah Horsley won the Junior Shootout.
Sunday’s racing saw Onida’s Jonathan Huse win the Dale’s Repair Super Pro race. Pierre’s Kylen Horsley won the Rees Communications Street Trophy race, while Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Acres Junior Major race. Pierre’s Damen Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race, while Kaydence Horsley finished runner-up.
Races at the Oahe Speedway will take place for the final time in 2020 during Labor Day Weekend. Races on Sept. 6 and 7 will be a part of the Pepsi Points Series, while races on Sept. 5 will be Shootout Races.
