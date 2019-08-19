Blocker and Duffy

Lucy Blocker, left, and Eddie Duffy won the Trader Days 5K Fun Run at Lilly Park in Fort Pierre on Saturday.

Fort Pierre’s Eddie Duffy and Lucy Blocker won this past weekend’s Trader Days 5K Fun Run at Lilly Park in Fort Pierre.

Duffy won with a time of 25:32, while Blocker won with a time of 25:39.

The Trader Days 5K Fun Run is put on to promote youth running activities in Fort Pierre. Participants in the 5K received a commemorative t-shirt.

