The Stanley County Buffaloes track and field team competed in the Patriot Invitational at the Redfield Football Complex in Redfield on Friday. A total of 15 teams (three Class A, 12 Class B) competed in the meet.
Leading the way for the Buffaloes girls freshman Kaysen Magee. Magee placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.87. It’s been a busy time of year for Magee, who has been partaking in the 100 Mile Challenge for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I really want to help these kids in any way I can,” Magee said. “Since I’m already running track, it’s like killing two birds with one stone.”
Magee was up to 43.5 miles as of Saturday morning. She’s been running since mid-March. Magee thinks the extra running she’s been doing has been paying off.
“It’s also given me extra motivation to run on the weekends, knowing that doing this can help someone else,” Magee said.
Other high finishers for the Buffs girls include sophomore Cadence Hand, who placed third in the girls triple jump and fifth in the girls long jump. Eighth grader Mickey Hallock placed fourth in the 400 meter dash.
For the Buffs boys, senior Cormac Duffy led the way by placing first in the long jump and triple jump. Senior Andruw Fredericksen placed third in the 400 meter dash as well as fourth in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Eighth grader Brendon Bothwell placed third in the 800 meter run,
The Buffs had three relay team place in their events. The girls team of Taylee Stroup, Cadence Hand, Raegan Taylor and Camryn Norman placed fourth in the 4x200 meter relay and fifth in the 4x100 meter relay. The boys team of Fredericksen, Duffy, Bothwell and Barret Schweitzer placed sixth in the 4x400 meter relay.
Buffs coach Matthew VanZee told the Capital Journal that the weather in Redfield on Friday wasn’t ideal, but the team was still able to do some good things.
“Our jumps team had a good showing with Cormac Duffy winning in both the long jump and triple jump,” VanZee said. “Our distance team showed us some good things too, with many of them setting new personal records. Cold and windy weather is never good for sprints, but we had some good runs there as well.”
The Buffs are next scheduled to compete in the Battler Invitational at the Gettysburg Sports Complex in Gettysburg on Tuesday. Events are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. Weather on Tuesday might not be ideal for track, with a Winter Weather Advisory in place from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. However, VanZee is looking forward to nicer weather as the season progresses.
“What we are really looking forward to is this weather giving us a nice day so that we can really see where we’re at,” VanZee said. “We are looking promising in a number of areas. We should be able to get quite a number of kids to the State Meet this year.”
