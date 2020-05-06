Senior women’s basketball star Ciara Duffy and senior track and field star Chris Nilsen were named South Dakota Athletes of the Year in last week’s Charlies award ceremony.
Duffy was named the Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year. The award is named after Catie Tobin, who was one of the first track and field athletes at the University of South Dakota. Nilsen was named the Dr. John Van Why Male Athlete of the Year. That award is named after Dr. John Van Why, who was a former USD physical education department chairman.
Duffy, a native of Rapid City, has won several awards these past few months. She was an honorable mention All-American, the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Beck Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, and the Summit League Player of the Year. She averaged 16.6 points a game for a nationally ranked USD Coyotes team that was tops in the Summit League
Nilsen, who calls Kansas City home, is a three-time NCAA champion in pole vaulting. He broke the NCAA indoor pole vault record with a vault of 19 feet, five and one-half inches. Nilsen has won several awards, including the USTFCCCA National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA Midwest Field Athlete of the Year and a six-time Summit League Field Athlete of the Year. Nilsen has won three gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal in six appearances at the NCAA Championships.
