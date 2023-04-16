After a 14-3 defeat to Yankton on Friday at Riggs Field, where the run rule came into effect after six innings, the Pierre Governors have lost three straight and are still searching for their first win.
At the plate, Pierre ended with eight hits and five walks. The Govs also left 11 runners on base.
The Gazelles doubled Pierre in the hits column with 16, which included a solo home run in the second by junior Camryn Koletzky that put Yankton up 6-0.
“(Yankton's) a really aggressive team. They're a really solid team as well, and they definitely capitalized on every play they could capitalize on,” Govs head coach Elizabeth Anderson said following her team’s loss to the Gazelles. “You can see, game by game, our girls are getting more comfortable with one another. They're getting more confident.”
Senior first baseman Kara Weiss led Pierre at the dish, as she went 3-for-4. That included an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded, driving in senior catcher Khalan Smart from third base.
“I think I did pretty well,” Weiss said. “I was disappointed with my little groundout to the pitcher in the last inning, but, otherwise, I had a good game at the plate.”
Sophomores Noel Kist, who started at shortstop for Pierre, and Amber Roman, the designated hitter, tallied the other two runs batted in. Kist recorded hers on a bases-loaded walk in the second, and Roman did so after hitting a double to the left-field fence an inning later, scoring sophomore right fielder Elly Broers from second.
Juniors Jenna Bucholz and Erin Leiferman, as well as Broers and Smart, had the Govs’ remaining four hits. Smart’s came on a pop fly in the second that dropped into the outfield, allowing her to hustle for a double.
“I feel like we all had a few good hits, but they just didn’t come (consecutively), which would be helpful,” Weiss said. “But I don’t think we played badly at all.”
Weiss said it was “a little bit” frustrating for Pierre not being able to string hits together against the Gazelles.
“You just have to keep working at it. Just keep doing what you’re doing and hope that it all comes together,” she added.
Anderson shared similar thoughts on her team’s performance at the dish.
“We kind of went in waves where we struggled a little bit, but we did have some nice hits. We had some girls that had some good hits at some key moments,” she said. “But, another thing we can always just work on. And as we play more games, they'll see more pitchers and, hopefully, just be a bit quicker, too.”
Freshman second baseman Isabella Tafoya had a walk in three at-bats versus Yankton’s senior pitcher Grace Behrns, who struck out seven batters Friday.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but I think, overall, I did pretty well,” Tafoya said. “(Behrns) had some (rise balls) that were pretty tricky to watch. But I kept watching those and made sure I didn’t swing at something I shouldn’t.”
Tafoya noted that Behrns’ offspeed pitches gave Pierre some trouble at the plate.
“She’s a strong pitcher, and we all knew that,” Tafoya added. “I think we could have done a little better but better than what we did yesterday (versus Sioux Falls O’Gorman).”
Tafoya and Anderson mentioned that the Govs will work on their hitting in upcoming practices.
“We'll just work on a variety of things, from batting to hitting all different types of pitches. Because every pitcher we're going to see is different. Every pitcher throws certain pitches, and certain pitchers that we’ll face will throw a lot of rise balls,” Anderson said. “So we'll just kind of mix in a lot of different things, just so we're ready for whatever the pitcher has to throw.”
Leiferman took the circle for Pierre, but the Gazelles were onto her from the get-go. Yankton scored nine runs on nine hits and led 9-0 after two frames, which proved to be too big of a hole for the Govs to climb out of.
“It’s difficult to come back,” Weiss said. “But we just have to find the mindset, find the will to keep fighting and come back.”
After a rough start, Leiferman began to settle in a bit. She threw a scoreless third and fifth inning, but the Gazelles scored six more runs, two in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Leiferman pitched all six innings and ended her afternoon with three strikeouts and seven walks.
“Erin's always someone I can rely on. We have a couple of really strong pitchers on the varsity squad, and that happens sometimes,” Anderson said. “You'll walk girls here and there, but she's always focused on the matter at hand and does her best.”
Anderson also discussed Pierre’s performance, defensively, Friday, where she has seen her girls develop.
“...There were some errors, but I'm really proud of what they were able to do,” Anderson said. “They're getting more aggressive, they're taking more chances. They're not only communicating more with one another, but they're also backing each other up more — They're doing a really great job (and making) really big improvements.”
With Friday’s loss, the Govs sit at 0-3, with all of those defeats coming at home. Pierre fell to O’Gorman, 19-6, in six innings on Thursday.
Weiss shared what may be contributing to her team’s struggles so far this season.
“I think we’re still getting used to playing with a new team. There’s been a different lineup every game,” she said. “So, I think once we get further into the season, and get into our groove with a set lineup and get used to playing with each other, we’ll be a lot better off.”
Not only that, it was Pierre’s first action in over two weeks after multiple snowstorms postponed its games with Watertown, Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis Brown. Weiss said this hiatus had the Govs “a little out of touch” against the Knights (2-1) and Gazelles (3-1).
Even so, Anderson has seen constant improvement from her girls and hopes their first victory is on the horizon.
“I just think from where we started with our first game (against Rapid City Central), we did a pretty solid job. We could have won that game for sure,” she said. “But you can just see all the girls — just getting them more repetition, and they're building that confidence. Getting more used to playing with one another, playing spots that maybe they don't typically play during their summer or fall seasons. I think that'll be key, and I'm hopeful that a win is around the corner in the near future.”
But getting that win won’t be easy. Pierre will play its first road game of the young season versus Harrisburg (4-0) on Friday at Central Park at 10 a.m.
The Tigers tallied 42 runs in their last two games — versus Sturgis (16) and Stevens (26) — and they have outscored their opponents by a 65-35 margin.
Anderson mentioned what the Govs need to focus on before their matchup with Harrisburg.
“Just kind of keep working on what we've been working on in practice — but, also, just going in with an open mind,” Anderson said. “That's the beauty of this season, is that nobody really knows anybody because the teams are so different. And just having that open mind that we can win and just capitalizing on every play.”
She continued.
“When we make errors, minimize them. Make sure that they don't pile on top of each other, and just get ready to be aggressive and attack the ball,” Anderson said.
