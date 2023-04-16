After a 14-3 defeat to Yankton on Friday at Riggs Field, where the run rule came into effect after six innings, the Pierre Governors have lost three straight and are still searching for their first win.

At the plate, Pierre ended with eight hits and five walks. The Govs also left 11 runners on base.

Kara Weiss

Pierre's Kara Weiss went 3-for-4 with three singles against Yankton on Friday.
Ireland Templeton

Pierre's Ireland Templeton fields a ground ball during Friday's game against Yankton.
Erin Leiferman

Pierre's Erin Leiferman pitched all six innings versus the Gazelles on Friday and tallied three strikeouts.
Noel Kist

Pierre's Noel Kist fields a ground ball during Friday's matchup versus the Gazelles.

