The annual East/West Duals will be held at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre this weekend with action starting on Friday. This year’s East/West Duals will be much bigger in size with an increase in teams. The teams competing are Mitchell, Yankton, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Harrisburg, Rapid City Central, Spearfish, Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis Brown, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brandon Valley.
Only one of the ten teams is not ranked in this week’s Dakota Grappler Class A Ratings. The top team is Brandon Valley, who has a rating of 152 points. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are rated no. 4 with a rating of 117 points.
The Govs are the top rated team in the SDHSAA ratings with 46.250 seed points. Only two of the ten teams competing in town this weekend are unranked. Those teams are Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Yankton.
There will be 88 wrestlers who are rated in the Dakota Grappler Class A ratings competing in Pierre. Eight of those wrestlers are in the Class A Dynamite Dozen. Those wrestlers are Brandon Valley’s Damion Schunke and Isaac Klinkhammer, Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Eli Kadoun and Riley Hollingshead, Rapid City Stevens’ Cooper Vorhees, Rapid City Central’s Wyatt Jungclaus and Cael Larson, and Yankton’s Owen Warren.
Action on Friday is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s action is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to this weekend’s East/West Duals can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
