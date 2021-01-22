This weekend will feature a busy Saturday of wrestling in the Pierre area. The East/West Duals will kick off at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday.
There will be eight teams in action amongst the main gym and auxiliary gym. Junior varsity action will take place at Georgia Morse Middle School. The West teams featured on Saturday include Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis Brown and Spearfish. The East teams are Pierre T.F. Riggs, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Brandon Valley and Harrisburg. Of those eight teams, six are ranked in the top eight in the Week 8 Class A Wrestling standings by Dakota Grappler. Eight of the 12 wrestlers in the Dynamite Dozen will see action in Pierre on Saturday, with a possibility of 71 ranked wrestlers competing in total.
There are four teams that will be constants on their respective mats. Harrisburg will always compete on Main Gym Mat 1, Pierre on Main Gym Mat 2, Brandon Valley on Auxiliary Gym Mat 1, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Auxiliary Gym Mat 2.
