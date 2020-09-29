Morgan Eckert

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Morgan Eckert was named this week's Pierre's Fine Arts Performer of the Week.

Pierre’s Morgan Eckert was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

Eckert has always been an incredibly dedicated and high-achieving student in band. Usually, quarantine would halt that, but Eckert has been persevering through. She has been the first person on Meet class calls, is quick to complete any work her teacher sends out to students, plays along during video conferences of the band, and remains very communicative. Her teachers know that when she is back in school, Eckert will continue on like she was never gone.

