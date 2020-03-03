South Dakota State University sophomore track athlete and Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Addison Eisenbeisz was named to the All-Summit League track and field team on Tuesday, March 3.
To receive the honor, a student athlete must finish in the top three in an event category at the league championship. Eisenbeisz won the women’s high jump event after achieving a new personal best of 5-8.75, which moved her to fourth best on SDSU’s all-time list.
Eisenbeisz is one of six South Dakotans from SDSU named to the All-Summit League team. She is the lone woman. The other South Dakotans are Huron’s Trent Francom, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Evan Hieber, Winner’s Cameron Kuil, Groton’s Landon Larson and Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Lukas Nelson.
The SDSU Jackrabbit men placed second at the Summit League Championships with 179 points, while the women placed third with 94. This meet was the final one in the indoor season for the Jackrabbits. They will next see action at the Texas Relays in Austin later this month.
