Pierre's Reese Terwilliger and Cord Ellis were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Nov. 2-7.

Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman volleyball player Reese Terwilliger and senior defensive back Cord Ellis were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Nov. 2-7. Here are their nominations:

Terwilliger has stepped into playing a big role on the varsity team. As a freshman, she plays on the right side, and is matched up against most teams best outside hitters. Terwilliger is focused and steps on the court to “do her job.” Blocking is her main job, but she has grown into another offensive threat for the team. In the past two weeks, Terwilliger has tallied 41 kills. She has matured on the court. She will be a player to watch, as her future looks bright with the Governors volleyball program.

Ellis played an outstanding game in the semifinal win over Yankton on Nov. 6. He made arguably the three most important defensive plays of the game. Ellis blocked an extra point, broke up a pass on a two-point conversion, and had a game-clinching interception that set off an explosion of cheers on the Governors sideline. He has had an impressive senior year. Ellis has really taken command of the secondary. He prepares to the point where is able to help align the backend and keep them organized. Ellis plays fast, hard, and has come a long way in his football career.

