The Central South Dakota Skating Club out of Pierre competed in Watertown on Dec. 13-14. They brought five skaters to the competition.
The CSDSC were led by senior Alscessa Elsey, who placed first in both Elements and Dramatic. Skyler O’Bryan placed first in Light Entertainment and Dramatic, while Sophia Boutchee placed first in Elements. Jazmine Fennell’s best finish was in Dramatic, where she placed second.
The CSDSC will next see action at in Rapid City and Mitchell in January.
Full Results for CSDSC at Watertown competition
Alscessa Elsey
Light Entertainment-2nd Place
Spins-3rd Place
Elements-1st Place
Dramatic-1st Place
Freeskate-2nd Place
Skyler O’Bryan
Light Entertainment-1st Place
Elements-2nd Place
Dramatic-1st Place
Freeskate-2nd Place
Jazmine Fennell
Light Entertainment-4th Place
Elements-4th Place
Dramatic-2nd Place
Freeskate-3rd Place
Sophia Boutchee
Light Entertainment-3rd Place
Spins-4th Place
Elements-1st Place
Freeskate-3rd Place
Cheza Dobra
Light Entertainment-2nd Place
Elements-4th Place
Freeskate-2nd Place
