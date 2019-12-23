CSDSC
The Central South Dakota Skating Club (CSDSC) sent five figure skaters to a competition in Watertown on Dec. 13-14. Pictured are, from left to right, Skyler O'Bryan, Jazmine Fennell, Alscessa Elsey, Cheza Dobra, Sophia Boutchee, and coach Samantha Witte.

 Courtesy Stef Garland

The Central South Dakota Skating Club out of Pierre competed in Watertown on Dec. 13-14. They brought five skaters to the competition.

The CSDSC were led by senior Alscessa Elsey, who placed first in both Elements and Dramatic. Skyler O’Bryan placed first in Light Entertainment and Dramatic, while Sophia Boutchee placed first in Elements. Jazmine Fennell’s best finish was in Dramatic, where she placed second.

The CSDSC will next see action at in Rapid City and Mitchell in January.

Full Results for CSDSC at Watertown competition

Alscessa Elsey

Light Entertainment-2nd Place

Spins-3rd Place

Elements-1st Place

Dramatic-1st Place

Freeskate-2nd Place

Skyler O’Bryan

Light Entertainment-1st Place

Elements-2nd Place

Dramatic-1st Place

Freeskate-2nd Place

Jazmine Fennell

Light Entertainment-4th Place

Elements-4th Place

Dramatic-2nd Place

Freeskate-3rd Place

Sophia Boutchee

Light Entertainment-3rd Place

Spins-4th Place

Elements-1st Place

Freeskate-3rd Place

Cheza Dobra

Light Entertainment-2nd Place

Elements-4th Place

Freeskate-2nd Place

