Delaney Engbrecht was chosen as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. She was nominated by band teacher Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen. Here is her nomination:
Engbrecht consistently proves herself as a strong leader and dedicated musician in class and extra curriculars – such as pep band, marching band, jazz band, drumline, and helping young students. Recently, Engbrecht attended the Augustana Band Festival where her guest conductor and the chair of the festival took notice of her leadership and ability. Another student was unable to play his part, and Engbrecht volunteered quickly and modestly to learn the part. She had less than 48 hours to do so. McKeithan-Jensen got this email from the festival chair:
Hi Mackenzie,
I sat in on part of a blue band rehearsal today and just wanted to let you know how great your percussionist, Delaney, did today. She covered a xylophone part that we needed covered as another student wasn’t a great mallet player. She did an AMAZING job picking up this part and was just this impeccable motor for the band. She really stepped up and showed true leadership skills today. I hope she knows that her hard work didn’t go unnoticed.
McKeithan-Jensen is always proud of her students when they travel, as they represent the program well, but Engbrecht truly went above and beyond.
