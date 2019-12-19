Pierre T.F. Riggs senior gymnast Meg Erwin and sophomore wrestler Noah Williams were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 9-14. Here are their nominations:
At the first meet of the season, Erwin earned an in-season qualifying score in all around, and has since received her second of three needed in-season qualifying score in all around for the state meet. As a third year team co-captain, Erwin has continued to be a great team leader and mentor for the younger gymnasts on the Governors gymnastics junior varsity and varsity teams. Outside of high school gymnastics, Erwin gives her time to coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area.
Williams had the opportunity to wrestle unattached in the Rapid City Invitational this past weekend. He competed in the 106 pound weight class. Williams went 5-3 in action for the weekend, earning a sixth place finish. The tournament included a field of 40 teams from five different states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.