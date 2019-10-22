BROOKINGS, S.D. — ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show will air its show from a space on the southwest corner of the South Dakota State campus this Saturday morning beginning at 8. The school on Tuesday announced the show will originate from "College Green," with presumably the school's signature Coughlin Campanile bell tower in the background.
It will be the third trip to the Dakotas for "GameDay" following visits to North Dakota State in 2013 and 2014. Both of those shows were staged in downtown Fargo.
NDSU and SDSU will kick off for the Dakota Marker at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
ESPN personnel has begun filtering into Brookings this week. SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said he expects to be mic'd up at practice at some point this week. The network is expected to showcase two of the top teams in Division I FCS. No. 1-ranked NDSU enters the game at 7-0 and No. 3 SDSU is 6-1 with both teams tied atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
"It's a privilege to have that and it's a big deal for sure," said SDSU quarterback J'Bore Gibbs. "But we have to be mentally in the game first and foremost. We'll handle the media here and there before it all but once it's game time, it's game time."
In addition to "GameDay," Friday's episode of "College Football Live" will be broadcast from the same location. That show will be taped from 2-2:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. No admission will be charged for any of the ESPN activities.
