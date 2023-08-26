In Friday’s exhibition cross country meet, Pierre and Stanley County’s boys and girls varsity teams faced off against teams from all across the state. The race featured standout performances and personal records while also allowing both schools to see where they stand going into the regular season.

The race took place at Pierre’s home course, located at Steamboat Park, and was run over 4 kilometers instead of the standard 5, allowing both teams to approach the race at a faster pace.

Devyn Van Roekel

Pierre's Devyn Van Roekel placed third in the girls varsity exhibition cross country meet with a time of 16:37.12.
Spencer Sargent

Stanley County's Spencer Sargent finished first among Buffs runners and 31st overall in the boys varsity exhibition cross country meet with a time of 15:09.34.

