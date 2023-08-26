In Friday’s exhibition cross country meet, Pierre and Stanley County’s boys and girls varsity teams faced off against teams from all across the state. The race featured standout performances and personal records while also allowing both schools to see where they stand going into the regular season.
The race took place at Pierre’s home course, located at Steamboat Park, and was run over 4 kilometers instead of the standard 5, allowing both teams to approach the race at a faster pace.
In the girl’s varsity race, Kaysen Magee finished first among Stanley County runners. The Capital Journal did not receive Magee's official time and placement before time of publication.
Pierre’s first finisher was eighth grader Devyn Van Roekel, who finished third overall with a time of 16:37.12. She discussed in part her approach coming in, which contributed to her success.
“I thought I had a good race," Van Roekel said after Friday's meet. "The second lap was rough, but by the third, I realized I was almost there. I decided I was going to start the race off slower, and toward the end, I started trying to catch people.”
Team scores were not kept because this was an exhibition meet.
Pierre’s varsity girls coach Victoria Peterson could take only positive things away from her team’s season opener, emphasizing her team’s chemistry and work ethic.
“I’m really excited with where we started," Peterson said. "We have a really special group of girls. They get along really well. They’re having fun while training hard, and that helps them to compete well. I think this is a perfect start; we have high goals for ourselves, and this is the type of start we need to be able to reach them.”
In the boys race, Pierre senior Jared Lutmer finished in first place overall, setting a personal best time for a 4-kilometer race of 12:27.55. However, Lutmer recognized room for improvement,
“I think it’s a good starting point. I’m never satisfied and always think I can do better," Lutmer said. "I think it was a good steppingstone, and I’m excited to compete because our next meet is Augie Twilight, and there’s going to be some good competition there.”
Boys coach Jim Keyes echoed some of Lutmer’s sentiments across a team level.
“We’ve been training all summer, and we got to see where we are," Keyes said. "We got to see Aberdeen today, and Aberdeen looks pretty good. It’s an eye-opener, and now the kids know we’ve got to train even harder.”
Spencer Sargent finished first among Stanley County boys runners and 31st overall with a time of 15:09.34.
Pierre and Stanley County will compete at the Augustana Twilight Race on Friday at Yankton Trail Park.
