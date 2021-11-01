In this August 2017 file photo, Steve Wagner, president of the Expedition League told Pierre city commissioners he was “pretty giddy” about the prospect of summer collegiate baseball being played in Pierre. The future of summer collegiate baseball in Pierre is in jeopardy after seven teams announced their departure from the Expedition League on Oct. 29.
In this August 2017 file photo, Steve Wagner, president of the Expedition League told Pierre city commissioners he was “pretty giddy” about the prospect of summer collegiate baseball being played in Pierre. The future of summer collegiate baseball in Pierre is in jeopardy after seven teams announced their departure from the Expedition League on Oct. 29.
On Friday, seven Expedition League teams broke rank with the league to form the Independence Baseball League in an announcement made on social media, leaving the future of the Expedition League in doubt.
Teams that are in the Independence Baseball League include the Badlands Big Sticks, Canyon County Spuds, Casper Horseheads, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch and Western Nebraska Pioneers. The remaining teams in the Expedition League are the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Grand Forks Whiskey Jacks, Pierre Trappers and Sioux Falls Sunfish, all of whom are owned by league owner Steve Wagner.
Wagner owned the Mining City Tommyknockers, who had Wagner’s son Dane Wagner as their GM. Dane Wagner was fired for a player treatment scandal after the Tommyknockers ended their season with six games remaining. The Independence League features four of the top five teams in attendance, with the fourth team being the aforementioned Tommyknockers.
Canyon County Spuds owner Jeff Dobish told the Montana Standard that the move to create the Independence League was in direct response to how the Wagners treated the players and people of Butte, and wanting to distance his and other other organizations from the “toxic reputation” of the Wagners. Dane Wagner was arrested in October after entering a mental health clinic in Butte without permission and taking a space heater. According to the police report, Wagner arrived in Butte from out of town on Oct. 12, and was waiting for a key to the Tommyknockers office. He was found in a vacant office and using the space heater taken from the clinic. Wagner was charged with a felony complaint of burglary.
What the forming of the Independence League means for the Trappers is unclear. In August, general manager Kelcy Nash resigned after one season. No new general manager has been announced, and no players have been signed.
The Independence League season in 2022 will run May 24 through July 30, followed by a week of playoffs to crown the inaugural champions. For more information, go to independenceleague.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.