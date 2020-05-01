The Expedition League announced on Friday that they are postponing the start of the 2020 season from the previously scheduled Opening Day of May 26. The postponement is due to various guidelines regarding social distancing and restrictions on group sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though we won’t be able to start our 2020 season on May 26, we’re confident that we will be able to serve our communities with outstanding baseball and incredible fun family entertainment sometime this summer,” Expedition League President Steve Wagner said in a news release. “One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital contributing members of our communities. We will be there for our amazing fans again this season. As our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times.”
Wagner said that the Expedition League has formulated multiple contingency schedules for the season. Front office staff for all of the teams are working on putting on a show when the Expedition League is able to start their season. The safety of all involved is taken into consideration when these plans are discussed.
Travel restrictions into and out of Canada, as well as limits on the size of gatherings in the province of Manitoba, will cause the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks to not be able to play their 2020 home season games in Canada. Instead, the Whiskey Jacks will play their home schedule in North Dakota.
Further details on the Whiskey Jacks season in North Dakota, as well the start of the 2020 season, will come in the next few weeks. The Trappers will get in touch with sponsors, season ticket holders and staff next week to make sure that those people are taken care of once baseball is back.
