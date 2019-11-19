Farnsworth siblings come through for soccer teams
Nikky Farnsworth, seen here in 2013, was named to the All-GPAC Women's Soccer First Team after her senior season at Northwestern College.

 Wade LaRoche/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs alum and current Northwestern College soccer player Nikki Farnsworth was named to the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Soccer First Team on Monday. Farnsworth is the only girl from South Dakota to make the GPAC First Team.

Farnsworth played her last three years at Northwestern College after starting her soccer career at the University of Mary. This season, Farnsworth finished second in the GPAC with 16 goals, which is fourth all-time in Northwestern history. Farnsworth was third in the GPAC with 35 total points. Farnsworth finished her career tied for fourth all-time in school history with 27 career goals.

Tea Area’s Jozy Bardsley, who plays at Dakota Wesleyan, was named to the All-GPAC Second Team.

Full All-GPAC Women’s Soccer Team

First Team

Midland senior forward Nayeli Rodriguez

Hastings junior forward Courtney Doeschot

Northwestern senior forward Nikki Farnsworth

Hastings sophomore forward Jacqueline Gilbert

Midland senior midfielder Elena Perez

Hastings senior midfielder Abby Morillon

Dordt junior midfielder Alaina Van Zalen

Briar Cliff junior midfielder Gisselle Jimenez

Midland senior defender Alaina Melanson

Midland senior defender Marley Farrell

Hastings junior defender Laurie Potvin

Concordia junior defender Victoria Cera

Midland junior keeper Rachel Thigpen

Second Team

Briar Cliff junior forward Flor Suarez

Jamestown senior forward Gabby Diarte

Dakota Wesleyan sophomore forward Jozy Bardsley

Briar Cliff sophomore Sonja Rao

Jamestown freshman midfielder Kamryn Fiscus

Midland sophomore midfielder Brittany Llanes

Concordia junior midfielder Michaela Twito

College of Saint Mary senior midfielder Elli McMeekin

Briar Cliff junior defender Brianna Yepez

Jamestown freshman defender Haley Dyer

Hastings sophomore defender Kaylie Agostine

Midland senior defender Harlee Zancanelli

Concordia senior keeper Lindsey Carley

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff sophomore defender Ryane Cash

College of Saint Mary junior defender Madaline Angel

College of Saint Mary freshman forward Courtney Kosch

Concordia freshman defender Grace Soenksen

Concordia senior midfielder Morgan Raska

Dakota Wesleyan senior defender Jocelyn Behm

Doane freshman defender Liz Torok

Doane freshman keeper Maddy Meredith

Dordt junior defender Sarah Krysl

Dordt junior defender Kristen Inge

Dordt freshman forward Katherine Kooiman

Dordt senior midfielder Mikaela Patterson

Hastings senior defender Josie Knapp

Hastings senior midfielder Emily Henely

Hastings sophomore midfielder Kaitlyn Chavira

Midland senior midfielder Hannah Stewart

Morningside junior defender Bailey Powers

Morningside senior defender Courtney Woodcock

Morningside junior forward Paytn Harmon

Mount Marty senior keeper Consuelo Michel

Northwestern freshman midfielder Julie Dunlap

Northwestern senior keeper Liz Foster

Presentation freshman defender Shayna Redpath

Presentation junior keeper Kristina Nelson

Jamestown senior defender Brianna Kulla

Jamestown sophomore defender Penelope Hoppe

Jamestown freshman defender Karlie Hintze

Jamestown sophomore midfielder Ryley Bedard

Jamestown senior forward Nicole Morrison

