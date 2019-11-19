Pierre T.F. Riggs alum and current Northwestern College soccer player Nikki Farnsworth was named to the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Soccer First Team on Monday. Farnsworth is the only girl from South Dakota to make the GPAC First Team.
Farnsworth played her last three years at Northwestern College after starting her soccer career at the University of Mary. This season, Farnsworth finished second in the GPAC with 16 goals, which is fourth all-time in Northwestern history. Farnsworth was third in the GPAC with 35 total points. Farnsworth finished her career tied for fourth all-time in school history with 27 career goals.
Tea Area’s Jozy Bardsley, who plays at Dakota Wesleyan, was named to the All-GPAC Second Team.
Full All-GPAC Women’s Soccer Team
First Team
Midland senior forward Nayeli Rodriguez
Hastings junior forward Courtney Doeschot
Northwestern senior forward Nikki Farnsworth
Hastings sophomore forward Jacqueline Gilbert
Midland senior midfielder Elena Perez
Hastings senior midfielder Abby Morillon
Dordt junior midfielder Alaina Van Zalen
Briar Cliff junior midfielder Gisselle Jimenez
Midland senior defender Alaina Melanson
Midland senior defender Marley Farrell
Hastings junior defender Laurie Potvin
Concordia junior defender Victoria Cera
Midland junior keeper Rachel Thigpen
Second Team
Briar Cliff junior forward Flor Suarez
Jamestown senior forward Gabby Diarte
Dakota Wesleyan sophomore forward Jozy Bardsley
Briar Cliff sophomore Sonja Rao
Jamestown freshman midfielder Kamryn Fiscus
Midland sophomore midfielder Brittany Llanes
Concordia junior midfielder Michaela Twito
College of Saint Mary senior midfielder Elli McMeekin
Briar Cliff junior defender Brianna Yepez
Jamestown freshman defender Haley Dyer
Hastings sophomore defender Kaylie Agostine
Midland senior defender Harlee Zancanelli
Concordia senior keeper Lindsey Carley
Honorable Mention
Briar Cliff sophomore defender Ryane Cash
College of Saint Mary junior defender Madaline Angel
College of Saint Mary freshman forward Courtney Kosch
Concordia freshman defender Grace Soenksen
Concordia senior midfielder Morgan Raska
Dakota Wesleyan senior defender Jocelyn Behm
Doane freshman defender Liz Torok
Doane freshman keeper Maddy Meredith
Dordt junior defender Sarah Krysl
Dordt junior defender Kristen Inge
Dordt freshman forward Katherine Kooiman
Dordt senior midfielder Mikaela Patterson
Hastings senior defender Josie Knapp
Hastings senior midfielder Emily Henely
Hastings sophomore midfielder Kaitlyn Chavira
Midland senior midfielder Hannah Stewart
Morningside junior defender Bailey Powers
Morningside senior defender Courtney Woodcock
Morningside junior forward Paytn Harmon
Mount Marty senior keeper Consuelo Michel
Northwestern freshman midfielder Julie Dunlap
Northwestern senior keeper Liz Foster
Presentation freshman defender Shayna Redpath
Presentation junior keeper Kristina Nelson
Jamestown senior defender Brianna Kulla
Jamestown sophomore defender Penelope Hoppe
Jamestown freshman defender Karlie Hintze
Jamestown sophomore midfielder Ryley Bedard
Jamestown senior forward Nicole Morrison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.