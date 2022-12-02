SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier watches the team play against Sam Houston State during the first half of the NCAA college football FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2021. South Dakota State faces Delaware at home in the FCS playoffs.
The odds appear to be stacked against unseeded Delaware when the Blue Hens travel west to face top-seeded South Dakota State in the Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.
Just over 18 months ago, when the pandemic pushed the FCS season into the spring, Delaware made the same trip to the national semifinals, losing 33-3.
This time, the Blue Hens (8-4) have Ryan Carty on their sideline.
The first-year Delaware coach was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston, which beat the Jackrabbits 23-21 to win the national championship in May 2021.
“Not anything that happened 18 months ago or a national championship in the spring or any of that stuff — It’s not going to matter until we get out there and see how we perform and see how we rise to a challenge,” Carty said. “Hopefully, attack.”
Carty does have one thing no South Dakota State player has ever been able to claim — the former quarterback won a national championship with Delaware as a player in 2003.
The Blue Hens advanced with a 56-17 victory against Saint Francis, Pennsylvania, with Nolan Henderson throwing for four touchdowns and running for another, but they will be hard-pressed to match those numbers against the nation’s No. 2 overall defense (255 yards per game), the No. 3 scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and the top rushing defense (71.4 yards per game).
The Jackrabbits (10-1) haven’t played since Nov. 12, and coach John Stiegelmeier used the break to practice sparingly for two weeks and send his team home for Thanksgiving.
“Legs are back. I think the biggest thing was not to practice football but to get away from football,” he said. “... So in my mind, the spirit, the energy, the bounce in your step is as important as your bench press and 40 times. So I feel good about that.”
The Jackrabbits have been ranked No. 1 for several weeks and are making their 11th consecutive postseason appearance.
The top perch may have been heady stuff for a bit, the coach said, “but now we kind of settled in feeling like it’s a worthy ranking and it’s a worthy seed. So I think, again, we’ve got a really mature football team, so that helps.”
