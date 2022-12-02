FCS Playoffs Football

SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier watches the team play against Sam Houston State during the first half of the NCAA college football FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2021. South Dakota State faces Delaware at home in the FCS playoffs.

 Michael Ainsworth / AP Photo

The odds appear to be stacked against unseeded Delaware when the Blue Hens travel west to face top-seeded South Dakota State in the Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.

Just over 18 months ago, when the pandemic pushed the FCS season into the spring, Delaware made the same trip to the national semifinals, losing 33-3.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments