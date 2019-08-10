Female Flag Football

Amanda Ludemann, Ashley Schlichenmayer-Okroi, Laney Heller and Teresa Gilk stand next to a goal post after a practice on Thursday night. There will be a female flag football game at Lilly Park in Fort Pierre on Sunday.

Females from the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities and fans are gathering for a friendly game of flag football at Lilly Park on Sunday.

The game will be a part of the Sunday Funday event. It will take place at 6 p.m. CT at Lilly Park.

"It's always been a dream of mine to start a female football league in the area," co-organizer Ashley Schlichenmayer-Okroi told the Capital Journal. "Many of the players have some experience in powderpuff football from their glory days in high school, but others are playing for the first time.”

Players interested in playing can show up by 5pm Sunday to join one of the teams.

"It's going to be a great evening of fun and flag football," co-organizer Teresa Gilk said.

This initial game is intended to spark interest in powderpuff football. Check out Pierre Area Powderpuff on Facebook to stay in the loop.

“We intend to have another few matchups yet this fall,” Schlichenmayer-Okroi said. “We hope to start more of a formal league next year.”

