The Miller Rustlers volleyball team got two athletes on the Class A All-State Volleyball Team that was released on Monday by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. Those two athletes are senior middle hitter Kayde Fernholz and senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter.
Fernholz is a First Team nomination. The future Kansas State Wildcat led the Rustlers in kills this season. Schlecter is a Second Team nomination. The Rustlers (34-3) placed third at the Class A Volleyball Tournament.
Class B champions Northwestern had two players nominated. Class A champions Sioux Falls Christian and Class AA champions Watertown each had three players nominated.
Full List of All-State Volleyball Teams
Class B All-State Volleyball Team
First Team
Northwestern senior setter Madalyn Groft
Northwestern junior outside hitter Sydney Schell
Chester Area senior outside hitter Makenna Larson
Faulkton Area junior outside hitter Peyton Melius
Burke senior outside hitter/middle hitter Taylee Indahl
Warner eighth grade setter Ava Nilsson
Faith junior middle hitter Aiyana Byrd
Second Team
Langford Area senior middle hitter Ady Dwight
Ethan senior outside hitter Jada Plastow
Chester Area junior setter Kenna Brown
Elkton-Lake Benton junior middle hitter Hanna Krog
Ethan junior middle hitter Cameryn Logan
Faulkton Area senior middle hitter Brooke Niederbaumer
Honorable Mention
Philip sophomore outside hitter Cooper Lurz
Avon senior setter Madisyn Cameron
Faith senior setter Sydnie Schauer
Ipswich junior defensive specialist Chesney Olivier
Kadoka Area junior outside hitter Jade Hutchinson
Class A All-State Volleyball Team
First Team
Dakota Valley senior setter Ally Beresford
Wagner junior outside hitter Abby Brunsing
Miller senior middle hitter Kayde Fernholz
Sioux Falls Christian junior outside hitter Abby Glanzer
Winner senior outside hitter Morgan Hammerbeck
Madison senior middle hitter/setter Grace Nelson
Second Team
McCook Central/Montrose senior setter Emily Bies
Winner sophomore outside hitter Ellie Brozik
Elk Point-Jefferson senior libero Katelyn Chytka
Groton Area senior outside hitter Nicole Marzahn
Sioux Falls Christian senior middle hitter Caitlyn Pruis
Miller senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter
Honorable Mention
Madison junior middle hitter Abby Brooks
Rapid City Christian junior setter/right side hitter Riley Freeland
Sioux Falls Christian junior setter Kelsi Heard
McCook Central/Montrose senior outside hitter Aleah Ries
Wagner freshman outside hitter Lizzie Tyler
McCook Central/Montrose senior middle hitter Abigail Van Ruler
Class AA All-State Volleyball Team
First Team
Sioux Falls Washington senior middle hitter Phekran Kong
Sioux Falls O’Gorman senior outside hitter Emma Ronsiek
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior libero Tatum Kooima
Watertown senior middle hitter Sophie Tietz
Huron senior libero Havyn Heinz
Watertown senior outside hitter Meghan Heggelund
Aberdeen Central junior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler
Sioux Falls O’Gorman freshman setter/right side hitter Bergen Reilly
Second Team
Huron junior setter Tenley Buddenhagen
Rapid City Stevens senior hitter Kyah Watson
Watertown senior middle hitter Mckenzie Buisker
Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior setter/right side hitter Raegen Reilly
Sioux Falls Lincoln sophomore libero Brynn Kirsch
Harrisburg senior outside hitter Hallie Mertz
Sioux Falls Roosevelt sophomore setter Elizabeth Denevan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.