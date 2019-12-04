The Miller Rustlers volleyball team got two athletes on the Class A All-State Volleyball Team that was released on Monday by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. Those two athletes are senior middle hitter Kayde Fernholz and senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter.

Fernholz is a First Team nomination. The future Kansas State Wildcat led the Rustlers in kills this season. Schlecter is a Second Team nomination. The Rustlers (34-3) placed third at the Class A Volleyball Tournament.

Class B champions Northwestern had two players nominated. Class A champions Sioux Falls Christian and Class AA champions Watertown each had three players nominated.

Full List of All-State Volleyball Teams

Class B All-State Volleyball Team

First Team

Northwestern senior setter Madalyn Groft

Northwestern junior outside hitter Sydney Schell

Chester Area senior outside hitter Makenna Larson

Faulkton Area junior outside hitter Peyton Melius

Burke senior outside hitter/middle hitter Taylee Indahl

Warner eighth grade setter Ava Nilsson

Faith junior middle hitter Aiyana Byrd

Second Team

Langford Area senior middle hitter Ady Dwight

Ethan senior outside hitter Jada Plastow

Chester Area junior setter Kenna Brown

Elkton-Lake Benton junior middle hitter Hanna Krog

Ethan junior middle hitter Cameryn Logan

Faulkton Area senior middle hitter Brooke Niederbaumer

Honorable Mention

Philip sophomore outside hitter Cooper Lurz

Avon senior setter Madisyn Cameron

Faith senior setter Sydnie Schauer

Ipswich junior defensive specialist Chesney Olivier

Kadoka Area junior outside hitter Jade Hutchinson

Class A All-State Volleyball Team

First Team

Dakota Valley senior setter Ally Beresford

Wagner junior outside hitter Abby Brunsing

Miller senior middle hitter Kayde Fernholz

Sioux Falls Christian junior outside hitter Abby Glanzer

Winner senior outside hitter Morgan Hammerbeck

Madison senior middle hitter/setter Grace Nelson

Second Team

McCook Central/Montrose senior setter Emily Bies

Winner sophomore outside hitter Ellie Brozik

Elk Point-Jefferson senior libero Katelyn Chytka

Groton Area senior outside hitter Nicole Marzahn

Sioux Falls Christian senior middle hitter Caitlyn Pruis

Miller senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter

Honorable Mention

Madison junior middle hitter Abby Brooks

Rapid City Christian junior setter/right side hitter Riley Freeland

Sioux Falls Christian junior setter Kelsi Heard

McCook Central/Montrose senior outside hitter Aleah Ries

Wagner freshman outside hitter Lizzie Tyler

McCook Central/Montrose senior middle hitter Abigail Van Ruler

Class AA All-State Volleyball Team

First Team

Sioux Falls Washington senior middle hitter Phekran Kong

Sioux Falls O’Gorman senior outside hitter Emma Ronsiek

Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior libero Tatum Kooima

Watertown senior middle hitter Sophie Tietz

Huron senior libero Havyn Heinz

Watertown senior outside hitter Meghan Heggelund

Aberdeen Central junior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler

Sioux Falls O’Gorman freshman setter/right side hitter Bergen Reilly

Second Team

Huron junior setter Tenley Buddenhagen

Rapid City Stevens senior hitter Kyah Watson

Watertown senior middle hitter Mckenzie Buisker

Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior setter/right side hitter Raegen Reilly

Sioux Falls Lincoln sophomore libero Brynn Kirsch

Harrisburg senior outside hitter Hallie Mertz

Sioux Falls Roosevelt sophomore setter Elizabeth Denevan

