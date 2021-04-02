Jack Ferris

 Courtesy Rodd Bauck

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Jack Ferris was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:

Ferris has demonstrated excellence in the Advanced Photography class by using a unique style of shooting that involves portable LED lighting techniques and the use of Photoshop to manipulate his imagery. Ferris explores these techniques independently and outside of the classroom to create a unique visual narrative. His digital imagery was recently submitted into the SDHSAA State Art Competition. He was awarded second place in the Class AA Multimedia/Graphic Design category.

