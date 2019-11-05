The final South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the Capital City area teams were ranked in the poll.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (7-11) will play the Mitchell Kernels (4-20) in Mitchell on Tuesday night. The Govs will host the third-ranked Huron Tigers (15-6) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. Varsity matches for both matches start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs beat the Kernels in Pierre in the third match of the season, but they lost to the Tigers in Huron in October.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (3-18) will play the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (15-15) in Mobridge on Tuesday in the Region 6A Tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffaloes have lost their last ten matches. They lost to the Tigers in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in the only matchup between the two teams. The Miller Rustlers (30-2) are the second ranked team in the Class A poll, and the top ranked team in Region 6A Tournament. They have won 14 straight matches since losing to River Falls in the St. Michael Classic.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (10-19) will play the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (15-12) in the Region 2B Tournament in Highmore. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Pirates have beaten the Chargers twice. The Faulkton Area Trojans (19-5) are the second ranked team in the Class B poll, and the top ranked team in the Region 2B Tournament.
Full South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (16) 23-1 80 1
2. O'Gorman 20-4 64 2
3. Huron 15-6 47 3
4. S.F. Washington 16-8 26 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt 16-10 23 5
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (11) 24-9 71 1
2. Miller (5) 30-2 64 2
3. Dakota Valley 27-3 54 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 22-3 33 4
5. Winner 24-4 10 5
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (30-5) 7, Hill City (27-3) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (16) 35-0 80 1
2. Faulkton Area 19-5 54 2
3. Faith 27-3 42 3
4. Chester Area 21-7 31 4
5. Ethan 24-6 18 5
Receiving Votes: Warner (24-9) 8, Castlewood (22-4)
