The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team hosted Rapid City Post 320 on Tuesday night in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. They came away with a sweep, winning both games.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out to a 6-0 lead after six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Rapid City Post 320’s comeback efforts fell just short. Post 8 won 6-5.
Aaron Booth got the win for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out one. Matt Lusk got the save after throwing two innings in relief.
Booth told the Capital Journal after the game that he thought he did pretty well on the mound.
“I could’ve thrown my curveball a lot better,” Booth said. “At the end of the day, I got the job done.”
Logan Miller took the loss for Rapid City Post 320. He allowed six hits and six runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one.
Post 8 continued their momentum in the second game by taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Rapid City Post 320 scratched across two runs in the top of the second inning, but that was as far as they’d get. Post 8 added three more runs to win 7-2.
The second game was marred by an incident in the middle of the game, when a Rapid City Post 320 coach came out of the dugout to argue balls and strikes with the umpire. The coach was ejected after shouting an audible curse word towards the umpire.
Jake Mayer earned the win for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. Elliot Leif started the game for Post 8. He went one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out two. AJ Goeden threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Carson George took the loss for Rapid City Post 320. He went four and one-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out two.
Post 8 (5-3) hosted the Aberdeen Smittys at Hyde Stadium on Wednesday. That doubleheader, which started at 5 p.m. CT, was not concluded by the time of publication. Post 8 will host Sioux Falls East Post 15 at Hyde Stadium in a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
