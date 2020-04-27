The First Annual All-Capital Journal Boys Basketball Team was announced on Monday afternoon. The team is composed of boys basketball players from Sully Buttes, Stanley County and Pierre T.F. Riggs High School.
The All-Capital Journal Boys Basketball First Team is composed of Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior center Grey Zabel, Stanley County sophomore guard Lathan Prince, Sully Buttes senior guard Nick Wittler and Sully Buttes senior forward/center Jett Lamb.
Kienholz really came on the scene in a big way for the Govs boys basketball team. He led the team in points in many games, including in the Govs’ lone victory over the Sturgis Brown Scoopers. Kienholz was also the Most Valuable Offensive player for the Govs. Look for him to continue to improve as his Governors career continues.
Zabel’s Governors career came to an end after a stellar season. Zabel led the team in points in some games, and was a stalwart on the boards. Zabel was named the Most Valuable Defensive player for the Govs. Zabel will continue his football career at North Dakota State University in the fall.
Prince was an All-Big Dakota Conference selection for the Buffs boys basketball team. He led the team in points in most of the Buffs’ games. Prince was relied on as the primary offensive scoring option for the Buffs, who won eight games, including a consolation championship at the Jones County Invitational. He will have two more years to improve his already spectacular abilities.
Wittler was named to the Class B All-State team for the second straight year. He averaged 23.7 points per game. Wittler had a pair of 40 point games, including against the Potter County Battlers in the Region 2B Tournament. He finished with 1,616 points in his Sully Buttes career. Wittler will continue his basketball career at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Lamb was the rebounding star for the Chargers. He led the team in rebounds in many games. Lamb could also be relied on offensively, using his strength and power in the low post to put up shots. Lamb will continue his football career at Augustana University.
The Second Team includes Sully Buttes senior guard Grant Johnson, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior forward Paul Adam, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior guard Grant Judson, Stanley County junior guard/forward Nathan Cook and Stanley County senior forward Slater Tople. Honorable Mention players include Sully Buttes’ Quinn Jordre and Rafe Wientjes, Pierre T.F. Riggs’ Jackson Edman, and Stanley County players Charles Good Bird, Dylan Gabriel and Cormac Duffy.
