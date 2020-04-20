The First Annual All-Capital Journal Girls Basketball Team was selected on Monday. The team is composed of players from Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County and Sully Buttes. It is designed to honor those players for their contributions to their local basketball teams.
The first team is comprised of Stanley County senior center Karley Leafgreen, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior guard/forward Kylee Thorpe, Pierre T.F. Riggs junior forward Caytee Williams, Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman guard Remington Price and Sully Buttes senior guard Kendra Kleven.
Leafgreen was a senior leader for the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes. She consistently led the Lady Buffs in points. Leafgreen has primarily been the offensive focal point for the Lady Buffs over the past few seasons.
Thorpe was one of two senior leaders on the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. She led the Govs in points in several games. A highlight of her senior season was her game against the Mitchell Kernels. She scored 14 of her team-leading 20 points, including two game-clinching free throws.
Price was a sharpshooting star for the Govs. She led the team in points in several games and was always a three-point threat. Price will have three more years to continue climbing the ranks of the Governors girls basketball scoring list.
Kleven was one of two senior leaders on the Sully Buttes Chargers. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career. She led the team in points in the majority of the Chargers’ games. Kleven has been a stalwart for the Chargers. She has been part of several State Tournament qualifying teams, including two State Championship winning Chargers squads.
Williams, the final name on the first team list, was another scoring threat for the Govs. She consistently attacked the basket and got to the line. She was also a First Team All-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection. She will have one more year in a Govs uniform.
Second team nominations include Pierre T.F. Riggs senior forward Kodi Severyn, Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman guard/forward Ayvrie Kaiser, Stanley County sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa, Stanley County sophomore guard Taylee Stroup and Sully Buttes eighth grade guard Stevie Wittler. Honorable Mention honors go to Sully Buttes players Jill Hofer, Tailynn Bradford, Allyson Wittler and Lydia Hill; Stanley County players Mattie Duffy and Cadence Hand; and Pierre T.F. Riggs players Miah Kienholz and Kenzie Gronlund.
