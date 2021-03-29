Sayth Cronin

Stanley County's Sayth Cronin tries to wrestle Lyman's Maverick Johnson down to the mat during the 2020 District 3 AAU Wrestling Tournament.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Wrestling fans in the Capitol City area will get a chance to see some outdoor action this coming summer, when the First Annual Brawl on the Bad wrestling event hits Fort Pierre on June 26. Weather permitting, the event will be held at Ole Williamson Field. If bad weather is had, it will be moved to the Oahe Expo Center.

Entry fees for participation will be $30 per wrestler. Check-in will be at 3:30-5 p.m. CT, with wrestling to start at 6 p.m. CT. Action will be held in the Tots to Cadets divisions. Pre-registration is required on Trackwrestling. All proceeds go towards Stanley County wrestling and finishing the new wrestling facility. For more information, contact Clayton Wahlstrom by phone at 605-517-9473, or by email at clayton.wahlstrom@k12.sd.us. You can also contact DeLynn Hanson at 605-280-7929, or by email at delynnhanson@gmail.com.

