The first gymnastics rankings for 2020 were released on Thursday by the South Dakota High School Gymnastics Coaches Association. One of the two local area teams were ranked. These rankings are based on an average of reported scores by the coaches. Some coaches may not have reported scores.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnasts sit in seventh place in Class AA with a team score of 131.19. The Brookings Bobcats are in sixth place with a team score of 131.72. The Mitchell Kernels are in first place with a team score of 143.56, while Watertown is in second place with a team score of 142.68.
In Class A, Deuel is in first place with a team score of 143.78. Madison is in second place with a team score of 130.97. The Chamberlain Cubs, who is in the same region as Stanley County, is in sixth place with a team score of 119.2.
Local area gymnasts will pick their 2019-20 season right back up this weekend. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnasts will host a triangular at the Pierre Administration Building on Friday at 4 p.m. CT. The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnasts will head to Hot Springs on Saturday. Start time for that competition has yet to be announced.
Full Gymnastics Rankings Class AA
1. Mitchell, 143.56
2. Watertown, 142.68
3. Harrisburg, 136.85
4. O’Gorman, 135.95
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 135.11
6. Brookings, 131.72
7. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 131.19
Class A
1. Deuel, 143.78
2. Madison, 130.97
3. Milbank, 127.92
4. Estelline/Hendricks, 126.04
5. Hot Springs, 126.04
6. Chamberlain, 119.2
7. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson, 115.7
