Dell Rapids

The Dell Rapid Quarriers celebrate after defeating the Vermillion Tanagers in the first round of the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday. 

 Photo Courtesy South Dakota Public Broadcasting

It’s not really March until there’s a buzzer beater.

That point was proven on Thursday afternoon during the opening game of the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament between the Dell Rapids Quarriers and Vermillion Tanagers at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

With the game tied 50-50, Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney stole the ball with nine seconds to go. Dobney took the ball down the court for a layup to give the Tanagers the lead with five seconds to go. Dell Rapids’ Collin Rentz passed the ball to the elbow, where teammate Landon Ruesink made a game winning three-pointer as time expired to give the Quarriers a 53-52 upset victory. The loss was the first loss all season for the Tanagers.

The remainder of the first round was standard for the course, with all the top seeds winning their games. The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the St. Thomas More Cavaliers, 58-47, while the Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the Winner Warriors 65-58. The Sioux Valley Cossacks defeated the Chamberlain Cubs 53-44 in the first round finale.

In Friday’s consolation semifinals, the losing continued for the Tanagers, as they lost 35-33 to the St. Thomas More Cavaliers. The Cavaliers will face the winner of the Chamberlain Cubs and Winner Warriors in the Consolation Championship. The Cubs/Warriors game had not been completed at the time of this writing. Placing games on Saturday are scheduled to begin at noon CT.

Tags

Load comments