The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. The top five teams in each class are ranked by taking into account first place votes, their record from last season, who the team has returning, points and their final 2019 ranking.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team enters the season unranked. They will start their season on Friday against the Rapid City Central Cobblers in Rapid City. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. They will face the Rapid City Stevens Raiders in Rapid City on Saturday. The varsity match is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT. The Raiders are receiving votes in the Class AA poll.
The Stanley County Buffaloes enter the season unranked in the Class A poll. They will face the Bennett County Warriors and Wall Eagles at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. Neither the Warriors or Eagles are ranked. The Miller Rustlers, who are in Region 6A with the Buffaloes, are receiving votes.
The Sully Buttes Chargers are unranked in Class B. They played the Jones County Coyotes on Tuesday night. The Chargers came away with a 3-2 victory. Set scores were not made available as of the writing of this story. The Faulkton Trojans, who are in Region 2B with the Chargers, are the second ranked team in Class B.
