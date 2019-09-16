This week should be full of sunshine and warmer with temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s. In the coming weeks, as the temperatures cool, the fall fishing should pick up. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Check out https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ for up to date information on road conditions. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is steady. Anglers are fishing in 8-25 feet around town and in the Grand River area, mainly using bouncers and spinners with crawlers.
At Akaska, the fishing is a little slower with all the rain over the weekend. Anglers are fishing in depths of 15-20 feet around the Swan Creek area, in the bay. The fish are there but a little work is necessary to get them. Crawlers and minnows are the current bait of choice.
At Gettysburg, walleye fishing has slowed down a bit. Anglers are catching some northern, smallmouth and catfish. A few salmon are being caught using plugs or crocodile spoons, but the bite is at least a week away from picking up. Boat fishing is going better than shore fishing.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek the bite is kind of spotty. Anglers must be willing to look for the fish a bit. Depths are 30-35 feet of water using bouncers with minnows.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is okay. The 15-inch minimum is back on. Anglers are fishing in 6-10 feet of water using bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is decent. Some smallmouth are being caught along with good eater size walleye. Anglers are mainly using spinners and crawlers in 5-20 feet.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
