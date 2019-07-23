This will be a week of 80’s and 90’s with lots of sun and maybe a few thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the weather, and enjoy the sunshine and fishing on the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Be sure to bring sunscreen, fly spray, and plenty of water. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is decent. Depths are anywhere from 10-20 feet of water, with 15-17 feet of water being a fairly consistent sweet spot. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, and some anglers are using crankbaits. Anglers have to work a little for their limits but the fish are out there.
At Akaska and south of town, anglers are using a lot of crankbaits. Depths are ranging from 10-15 feet of water.
At Gettysburg, anglers continue to bring in lots of nice limits. Spinners and crawlers or minnows are working well currently and some anglers are doing great pulling plugs. Anglers are fishing in depths of 10-15 feet. The smallmouth bite is picking up some, and lots of nice catfish are coming in too.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek the fishing is good. There’s plenty of room for everyone. Anglers are fishing in 5-15 feet of water out to 20-30 feet, using all presentations. Lots of nice catfish and smallmouth are also being caught.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is pretty good. The 15-inch minimum is off until September 1. Anglers are catching lots of good eater size fish in 10-20 feet of water and using all presentations for fairly easy limits of walleye and some bass.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is pretty good. Depths are 10-20 feet with anglers using spinners and crawlers.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Loeb’s Lake Oahe Guide Service at 701-426-5832. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
