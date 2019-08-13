We’re looking at a week of 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine. Passing storms in the last week or two have left some damage in their wake, but the fish are still biting. It’s almost time for school to start again, so consider planning a quick fishing getaway to the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Enjoy the beautiful weather and good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is great. Depths are anywhere from 15-25 feet of water, with some anglers fishing out to 40 feet depending on the day and where the fish are. Heavy bouncers and plain hooks with crawlers are working pretty well, with anglers pulling fast – around 1.5 mph. Some anglers are also having success with leeches and minnows.
At Akaska, anglers are fishing in depths of 15-20 feet around the Swan Creek area. Crawlers and minnows are the current bait of choice.
At Gettysburg, some areas were hit hard with hail. In spite of that, anglers are still out and still catching fish. The smallmouth and walleye bite are good. Anglers are vertical jigging in 30 feet of water using minnows and crawlers. Anglers looking for catfish are doing well from shore back up in the creeks.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek the bite is great, but can be spotty. Anglers are fishing in 25-40 feet using a variety of presentations. The salmon bite is doing a bit better with a few being caught but nothing spectacular at this point.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent. The 15-inch minimum is off until September 1. Fishing lower on Lake Sharpe around the Lower Brule area is very good right now with anglers using spinners and crawlers in 13-19 feet of water.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is decent. Depths are 10-20 feet with anglers using spinners and crawlers.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Loeb’s Lake Oahe Guide Service at 701-426-5832. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
