It’s fishing report time again! The upcoming forecast is looking like beautiful weather and this is a great time to get outdoors responsibly. Be mindful of others and safety precautions and enjoy some time with a line in the water. Good luck catching!
Access information from SDGF&P and USACE:
SDGFP COVID-19 info for fishing and hunting: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-hunting-fishing-seasons/
SDGFP COVID-19 info on access: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-access/
SDGFP COVID-19 info for parks and camping: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-information-parks/
USACE closure status website: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=SD
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the bite is decent. Limits are coming in around town. Anglers are using jigs or lindys and minnows in 8-15 feet of water.
At Akaska, the walleye are biting, but the recent weather has been a challenge. Anglers are using jigs and minnows in around 18 feet of water. Some anglers are heading to the Moreau in search of bigger fish but again, the weather has been a challenge. The nicer weather will see the bite pick up.
At Gettysburg, anglers are bringing in some nice walleye. Depths are anywhere from 3-30 feet of water, with a lot of good shore fishing in 4-10 feet. Live baits are working best with most anglers using minnows. Lots of smallmouth bass and some northerns are coming in.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the walleye are biting along with smallmouth bass. Anglers are using bouncers and minnows. The water temperatures are warming up, but rainy weather is still a factor. Northern and catfish are being caught in shallow water with smelt rigs.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth in 5-10 feet of water using jigs or bouncers and minnows. Nice weather days are seeing limits of walleye, smallmouth, and catfish coming in.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is good. Anglers are using jigs and minnows in 5-10 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing anywhere from 5-15 feet of water, using bouncers or jigs and minnows. The upcoming nice weather should help the bite pick up even more.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is pretty good. Anglers are fishing 12-20 feet of water in the bays and on the points, using mainly minnows and jigs or bouncers. Lots of smallmouth, crappies, and perch are coming in as well, especially from Pease Creek to Whetstone. Below the dam shore fishing is good, particularly at sunset.
At Yankton, fishing is decent. Anglers are using jigs and minnows and fishing in 5-15 feet of water.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.