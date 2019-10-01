Temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s will fill this week. As the temperatures drop the fall bite will pick up. Watch the weather – some rainy days are in the forecast – and enjoy some time on the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Check out https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ for up to date information on road conditions. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on how you can help. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing has slowed some. The fish are there, but anglers have to put in some work for a limit. Depths are anywhere from 20 – 45 feet with anglers using bouncers/spinners/crawlers or crankbaits.
At Akaska, the rainy weather has slowed the fishing down. Anglers that are going out are using minnows and crawlers in 15-25 feet of water.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is decent. Smallmouth, catfish, and northern are biting and some walleye are coming in as well. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water, using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. A few salmon are being caught from boat and shore, but the water temperatures still need to drop some for the bite to really pick up.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fall bite is starting. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in 5-15 feet of water using spinners and crawlers, and some minnows.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is starting to pick up. Depths are around 10-20 feet of water with anglers using spinners and crawlers to bring in some nice fish.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is picking up a bit. Anglers are bringing in some great, healthy looking fish using spinner/crawler rigs or pulling plugs in 24-30 feet of water.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is fair. Anglers are fishing in 10-25 feet of water using mainly crawlers and some minnows to bring in some nice, fat fish. Pease Creek, South Scalp, North Wheeler, and Whetstone Bay are popular spots. North Point boat dock is back in. Shore fishing is going pretty well above and below the dam with anglers catching walleye, smallmouth, and catfish.
At Yankton, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water using crawlers and minnows. Paddlefish snagging season is about to start as well, and with that and the current water conditions in mind, here is some information from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Dam:
Paddlefish snagging starts Tuesday and record high water releases of 80,000 CFS (cubic feet per second) or above will create hazardous conditions on the river for the entire month of October. These conditions exist not only for boaters, but also for those on the shore. LIFE JACKETS SHOULD BE WORN BY EVERYONE IN BOATS AND ON THE SHORE.
On the shoreline:
Use extra caution walking on the rock — water level is up to
a very steep part of the rock
Rock can be very slippery — Watch your footing
Turbulent water can cause rock to shift without warning
In boats:
Don’t anchor your boat — turbulent water can quickly pull a
boat under
All boats MUST stay downstream of restricted signs -
there will be ZERO TOLERANCE of boats going upstream
of signs
Conservation officers and park rangers will be closely
monitoring the area and violators will be subject to
citations and/or removal from the river.
Your safety is OUR concern, but YOUR responsibility. Play it safe on the river during this paddlefish season and remember, it’s never worth risking your life for a fish!
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
