A beautiful week of 80’s and 90’s is coming this way, making it a great time to get out on the river in Central South Dakota. The outdoors is still open and is a great way to connect with others (from a proper distance of course). Fishing is good so expect boat ramps and cleaning stations to be busy. Remember to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and bug spray. Good luck catching!
Access information from SDGF&P and USACE:
SDGFP COVID-19 info for fishing and hunting: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-hunting-fishing-seasons/
SDGFP COVID-19 info on access: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-access/
SDGFP COVID-19 info for parks and camping: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-information-parks/
USACE closure status website: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=SD
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is pretty good but has been impacted by storms. Anglers are fishing in 15-20 feet in the Grand and the Moreau, using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Out on the main lake, the depths are 20-30 feet of water with the same presentation.
At Akaska, the fishing has slowed down a little. Anglers are still fishing kind of shallow in some areas, but the bigger fish are in deeper water, mostly around 15-25 feet of water. All presentations are working.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is good all around with lots of limits coming in and lots of anglers on the water. Wind tends to slow things down a little. Anglers are fishing in 4-15 feet of water using mostly crawlers or minnows with spinners. Plenty of fat, healthy looking fish are coming in.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 20-30 feet of water on calmer days. On windier days, 10-15 feet of water is a good starting point. All presentations seem to be working pretty well.
Salmon – everyone asks and while there have been some caught below the dam and some caught above, there’s not a lot of action yet.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water and using bouncers with crawlers or leeches. There are lots of anglers are on the water. Plenty of limits are coming in. West Bend is still producing well and is a great place to take kids for some fishing action.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing has slowed down a little. Anglers are using bouncers with spinner and crawlers, and fishing in 10-25 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is decent. Depths range from 10-20 feet of water. Anglers are primarily using spinners and crawlers with bouncers.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is pretty good everywhere, above and below the dam. Anglers are using mainly leeches and crawlers. Depths are around 15- 20 feet of water. Some sorting is necessary but the fish are healthy and fat and lots of limits are coming in. Plenty of smallmouth, crappies, and perch are coming in as well.
At Yankton, fishing is good. Anglers are still fishing around 5-10 feet of water. Around the chutes the bite is still good as well. Many anglers are pulling crankbaits or using jigs and crawlers. Lots of different species are being caught.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks web site for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
