With the official start of fall, temperatures are mostly lower this week in the 60’s and 70’s. The fall bite is starting, and there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Check out https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ for up to date information on road conditions. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is steady. Anglers are using spinners and crawlers or crankbaits in 10-20 feet of water.
At Akaska, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in depths of 10-20 feet around the Swan Creek area. The bait of choice is crawlers and some minnows.
At Gettysburg, walleye fishing is decent. A few salmon are being caught from boat and shore. Anglers are also catching walleye in 10-15 feet of water using spinners and crawlers. Smallmouth and catfish are coming in as well.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the bite is getting a little better. Depth is about 20 feet of water, with anglers using bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is picking up. Anglers are using crawlers and some minnows and fishing in 5-10 feet of water.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is decent. Some smallmouth are being caught along with good eater size walleye. Anglers are mainly using spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500, or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe, call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
