This week looks like Tuesday will be HOT and then it’ll cool down to the 80’s and 90’s. Remember to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and bug spray while out on the river in Central South Dakota. Boat ramps and fish cleaning stations are still staying busy so plan ahead for that. Good luck catching!
SD Game, Fish & Parks has a new tool available to help anglers stay up-to-date on the latest fish stockings. Visit https://gfp.sd.gov/fish/ and click on “Weekly Fish Stockings” on the left-hand side of the page. This will show the weekly stocking summary across the state. Thank you, SDGF&P!
Access information from SDGF&P and USACE:
SDGFP COVID-19 info for fishing and hunting: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-hunting-fishing-seasons/
SDGFP COVID-19 info on access: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-access/
SDGFP COVID-19 info for parks and camping: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-information-parks/
USACE closure status website: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=SD
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing has picked up a little but is still kind of tough. Anglers are using 2-3 oz. bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Depths are anywhere from 30-50 feet of water with most anglers sticking right around town.
At Akaska, the fishing is a little bit tougher. Limits are out there but anglers have to work for them. The fish have gone deeper. Depths are around 35-40 feet of water with most anglers pulling plugs. Lots of smallmouth and catfish are being caught.
At Gettysburg, the fishing is slower and a bit tougher. Anglers are fishing in 35-45 feet of water and using Lindy rigs or spinners with crawlers. Catfish and smallmouth are biting for those that want some variety.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek the fishing is good. Anglers are fishing in 25-45 feet of water. The presentation of choice is bouncers with spinners and crawlers.
Salmon are biting on the lower end of Oahe. Anglers are using mostly spoons and squid. Depths appear to be 75 feet and deeper. Also, a friendly reminder to please toss those salmon heads in the trash as they plug the grinders.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent and limits have to be earned. Anglers are fishing in 25-35 feet of water and using bouncers with crawlers or leeches.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing has slowed down a little. Anglers are using bouncers with spinner and crawlers, and fishing in 25-35 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is decent. Depths range from 25-40 feet of water. Anglers are primarily using spinners and crawlers with bouncers.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner, Pickstown areas, the fishing is a little slower. Many anglers are using crawlers and some are pulling plugs. Depths are around 10-30 feet of water with most fish being caught towards the deeper end. Below the dam, the shore fishing is a bit tougher as well.
At Yankton, fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing around 20-30 feet of water. Many anglers are pulling crankbaits or using jigs and crawlers. Lots of different species are being caught.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks web site for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
