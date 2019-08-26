Temperatures are a little cooler this week and will primarily be in the 70s with sunshine. Enjoy the Missouri River in central South Dakota. Good luck catching!
REMINDER: Help stop the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks website for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
If you have questions about which boat docks are open, check out the SD Game, Fish & Parks interactive Public Fishing Access map. To get there, go to https://gfp.sd.gov/fishing-areas/ and click on the link for Public Fishing Access Map. You do have to zoom in on certain areas to see the boat ramp icons and they are up-to-date.
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is pretty good if you have a hunter mindset and are willing to look for them. Anglers are using a lot of minnows and crawlers but other baits are also working. Depths are anywhere from 25-40 feet in many places.
At Akaska, anglers are fishing in depths of 15-20 feet around the Swan Creek area, in the bay. The fish are there but a little work is necessary to get them. Crawlers and minnows are the current bait of choice.
At Gettysburg, anglers are still out and still catching fish. The smallmouth and walleye bite are good although the fish have moved deeper and are getting a bit more difficult to catch. Anglers are using minnows and crawlers in 20-30 feet of water.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the bite is good, but can be spotty. Anglers must be willing to look for the fish a bit. Depths are 25-40 feet using a variety of presentations. Still not much news about the salmon bite.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent. The 15-inch minimum is off until September 1. Fishing lower on Lake Sharpe around West Bend and the Lower Brule area is very good right now with anglers using spinners and crawlers in 15-20 feet of water.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the fishing is decent. Depths are 10-20 feet with anglers using spinners and crawlers.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Loeb’s Lake Oahe Guide Service at 701-426-5832. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
