This week will have mostly cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s, other than one odd 80 degree day. The fall bite is coming with the cooler temperatures. This should be a great week to get outdoors and on the river in central South Dakota. Good luck catching!
SD Game, Fish & Parks has a new tool available to help anglers stay up-to-date on the latest fish stockings. Visit https://gfp.sd.gov/fish/ and click on “Weekly Fish Stockings” on the left-hand side of the page. This will show the weekly stocking summary across the state. Thank you, SDGF&P!
Access information from SDGF&P and USACE:
SDGFP COVID-19 info for fishing and hunting: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-hunting-fishing-seasons/
SDGFP COVID-19 info on access: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-access/
SDGFP COVID-19 info for parks and camping: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-information-parks/
USACE closure status website: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=SD
Lake Oahe
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing is good. The Grand River is seeing quite a bit of action with anglers fishing in 8-15 feet of water. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers, and some minnows. Some anglers are starting to use jigs and minnows with success.
At Akaska, the fishing is good when the wind isn’t blowing. Most anglers are heading the Moreau and fishing depths of 25-35 feet of water. Bouncers with spinners and crawlers is working for many anglers, with some also pulling plugs. Plenty of catfish are still being caught as well.
At Gettysburg, the fall bite hasn’t started yet, but the fishing is still okay. Walleye are harder to find but are anywhere from 15-50 feet of water. Anglers are using Lindy rigs or spinners with minnows or crawlers. Catfish and smallmouth are biting well for those that want some variety. Some nice salmon are being caught throwing spoons from shore.
Around Spring Creek and Cow Creek, the fishing is a little slower yet. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. Depths are ranging from 20-50 feet of water. Some bass and pike are being caught as well.
Salmon are biting on the lower end of Oahe. Anglers are using mostly spoons and squid. Depths appear to be 75 feet and deeper. Also, a friendly reminder to please toss those salmon heads in the trash as they plug the grinders.
Lake Sharpe
Around Pierre and Fort Pierre, the fishing is okay. Anglers are using bouncers with crawlers and fishing in 15-20 feet of water. It’s a bit of a hunt right now but the fish that are coming in are nice and healthy.
Lake Francis Case
Around Chamberlain, the bite is somewhat slower. Anglers are working for limits and using bouncers with spinner and crawlers in 25-35 feet of water.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is decent and there is a lot of bait in the system. Depths range from 25-40 feet of water. Anglers are primarily using spinners and crawlers with bouncers. Waiting (im)patiently for the water temperatures to cool down.
In the Lake Andes, Wagner and Pickstown areas, the fishing is decent. Some bass anglers are finding walleye in 2-6 feet of water, chasing the shad in the mossy rocks. Many anglers are using crawlers and minnows. Depths are around 20 feet of water but consider fishing a bit shallower. Sorting is necessary. A variety of species of fish are being caught.
At Yankton, fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing around 10-30 feet of water. Many anglers are pulling crankbaits or using jigs and crawlers. Lots of different species are being caught.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
Remember – this report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly. We suggest you call one of our members listed above – they can be very helpful with what is happening along the river. That way you’ll be assured of a great trip!
Help slow the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species! Check out the Game, Fish & Parks web site for detailed info on the regulations. They are very specific so you’ll want to be sure you’ve read the regulations. If you love to fish the Missouri River in South Dakota, please do your part to keep the reservoirs free of aquatic invasive species.
