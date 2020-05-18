With the fish cleaning stations opening up, we will be resuming our fishing report in the following weeks. For this week, we’ve got some information to share from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
SDGFP COVID-19 info for fishing and hunting: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-hunting-fishing-seasons/
SDGFP COVID-19 info on access: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-access/
SDGFP COVID-19 info for parks and camping: https://gfp.sd.gov/covid-19-information-parks/
From the USACE: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Crow Creek Sioux and Lower Brule Sioux tribes are closing the boat ramps near Big Bend Dam, near Fort Thompson, South Dakota, effective Friday.
The closure is to assist local efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 within the local communities. The boat ramps that will be closed include: Right Tailrace, Left Tailrace, Spillway Dike, Old Fort Thompson, Good Soldier and North Shore. These boat ramps are still closed, although the fish cleaning tables are open, and shore fishing is still allowed.
USACE closure website – this is where the public can view the status of any Corps operated campgrounds, beaches, and boat ramps: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=SD
Feel free to call one of the members listed below for current fishing conditions in their respective areas, and look for a fishing report next week.
For more information and up-to-the-minute reports on fishing Lake Oahe, please call Kemnitz MoRest Motel in Mobridge at 605-845-3668. Call Loeb’s Lake Oahe Guide Service at 701-426-5832. Call Akaska Bait Shop in Akaska at 605-649-7847. Call Bob’s Resort at 605-765-2500 or South Whitlock Resort at 605-765-9762 in Gettysburg. On Oahe and Sharpe call Hutch’s Guide Service at 605-220-2844. On Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case, contact South Dakota Walleye Charters at 605-366-1875. On Lake Francis Case, call Platte Creek Lodge at 605-941-1679 or Circle H Motel at 605-487-7652.
If you have any questions, feel free to email us at info@sdmissouririver.com.
