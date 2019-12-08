Five members of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls soccer team were named to the Academic All-State soccer team on Friday.
The five athletes are midfielder Janaina Zanin, defender Cassidy Miller, and midfielder/defenders Kaitlyn Pitlick, Taryn Senger and Kylee Thorpe. All five athletes are seniors.
The Governors girls soccer team finished the season 5-5-3. All five of these athletes that were a part of the two-time Class AA State Girls Soccer Champions in 2017-18.
