Kylee Thorpe
Buy Now

Pierre’s Kylee Thorpe battles a Roosevelt player for the ball during a game at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. Thorpe was one of five Govs named to the Academic All-State girls soccer team on Friday.

 Brandon Campea/

Five members of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls soccer team were named to the Academic All-State soccer team on Friday.

The five athletes are midfielder Janaina Zanin, defender Cassidy Miller, and midfielder/defenders Kaitlyn Pitlick, Taryn Senger and Kylee Thorpe. All five athletes are seniors.

The Governors girls soccer team finished the season 5-5-3. All five of these athletes that were a part of the two-time Class AA State Girls Soccer Champions in 2017-18.

Tags

Load comments