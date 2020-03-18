SDHSAA State Wrestling 20200229
Cade Hinkle of Pierre works the arm of Peyton Johnston of Watertown during the Class-A 145 pound third place match on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography

The Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling team was announced on Wednesday. Five Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors were named to the team.

Those five Govs wrestlers were sophomore Blake Judson, freshman Deegan Houska, senior Cade Hinkle, senior Jack Van Camp and junior Regan Bollweg. All five of these wrestlers qualified for the Class A State Wrestling Tournament in their weight class.

The Govs finished tied for first place with a 7-1 record. They will share this season’s ESD wrestling title with Brandon Valley and Watertown.

