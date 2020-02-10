It was a tough day for the Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team on Saturday. They took on the top ranked Sioux Falls Flyers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
The Capitals started the game on a high note. Adisyn Gray scored a goal 37 seconds into the first period to put the Capitals up 1-0. The Flyers responded with five goals in the first period, six goals in the second period, and one goal in the third period. Jessa McTighe found the back of the net for the Capitals in the second period, but it wasn’t quite enough. Hat tricks by Chloe Harbaugh and Grace Halvorson were enough to give the Flyers a 12-2 victory.
Flyers goalie Riley VanderEsch had eight saves, while Capitals goal Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 31 saves. The Flyers outshot the Capitals 43-10.
The Capitals (4-9) will play their final home games of the regular season this coming weekend. They will host the Sioux Center Storm (5-9) at the Oahe Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
