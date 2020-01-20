The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played the Sioux Falls Flyers girls varsity hockey team at the Sioux Falls Furniture Mart Ice Arena in Sioux Falls on Sunday.
The Flyers came away with a 10-0 victory. They scored two goals in the first period, five goals in the second period, and three goals in the third period. Kaija Mork led the Flyers with three goals, while Emma Ramsey and Grace Halvorson each had two goals. The remaining Flyers goals were scored by Gwyn Winter, Rylan Peska and Chloe Harbaugh.
Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 35 saves, while Flyers goalie Ava Krabbenhoft had two saves. The Capitals mustered just two shots on goal, with both shots coming in the second period. The Capitals committed four penalties, while the Flyers had two penalties.
The Capitals girls (2-6) will play a pair of games this upcoming weekend. They will host the Brookings Rangers (6-4) in a game at the Oahe Expo Center on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. CT. They will head to Bergman Arena in Huron to play the Huron All-Stars on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals at Sioux Falls Flyers — Sun., Jan. 19 First Period
SF — Gwyn Winter power play goal, assists by Chloe Harbaugh and Berit Hefti, 7:20
SF — Kaija Mork goal, assist by Chloe Harbaugh, 7:39
Second Period
SF — Rylan Peska goal, assists by Emma Ramsey and Gaby Schroeder, 1:24
SF — Emma Ramsey goal, assist by Gaby Schroeder, 2:24
SF — Grace Halvorson goal, 6:05
SF — Kaija Mork goal, assists by Grace Halvorson and Chloe Harbaugh, 9:56
SF — Chloe Harbaugh goal, assist by Gwyn Winter, 15:06
Third Period
SF — Emma Ramsey goal, assist by Lilly Moon, 1:48
SF — Kaija Mork goal, assist by Grace Halvorson, 4:18
SF — Grace Halvorson goal, assists by Kaija Mork and Rylan Peska, 12:36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.