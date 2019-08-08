The Fall Sports season is getting underway in a couple of weeks. It’s never too early to take a look at a few happenings here at home.
For the first time in years, there will be a doubleheader of football at Hollister Field. On Aug. 31, the Stanley County Buffaloes will play Nebraska commit Nash Hutmacher and the Chamberlain Cubs at 4 p.m. CT. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs are looking for their third straight Class 11AA State Championship.
The first home game for any of the area football teams will take place on Aug. 23 in Onida. The Sully Buttes Chargers will take on the Warner Monarchs, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers are looking to make their third straight State Championship Game. The Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers will play their first home game as an 11-man football team since starting their co-op in 2016. They will host the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers on Aug. 30, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs soccer teams will kick off the home portion of their schedule on Aug. 20 against Spearfish at the PILC Soccer Fields. The girls will play at 4 p.m. CT, while the boys will play at 6 p.m. CT. The Govs soccer teams will play against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles on Aug. 24, with the boys playing first at 1 p.m. CT, with the girls to follow. The final home game of the month will see the Govs play Harrisburg on Aug. 29. The girls game will start at 4 p.m. CT, with the boys’ game to follow. The Pierre T.F. Riggs girls soccer team is looking for their third straight Class AA State Championship.
On the volleyball front, the Sully Buttes Chargers will take on Leola/Frederick Area on Aug. 29 in Onida. Action is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball team will host Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens on consecutive days, with the first game being on Aug. 30. Varsity action against Rapid City Central will start at 7 p.m. CT, while the varsity game against Rapid City Stevens will start at 1:30 p.m. CT.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country team will kick off the season on Aug. 30 at the Pierre Invitational at LaFramboise Island. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team will see action at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Aug. 27. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full Schedule of August sporting events for local high schools
Aug. 16 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Soccer at Brandon Valley, 4/6 p.m. CT
Aug. 19 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Golf at Sioux Falls Washington Invite, Willow Run Country Club, 8 a.m. CT
Aug. 20 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Golf at Brandon Valley Invite, Boulder Canyon Country Club, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 20 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Soccer vs. Spearfish, 4/6 p.m. CT
Aug. 23 — Sully Buttes Football vs. Warner, 7 p.m. CT
Aug. 23 — Stanley County Football at Winner, 7 p.m. CT
Aug. 23 — Miller/Highmore-Harrold Football at Aberdeen Roncalli, 7 p.m. CT
Aug. 24 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Soccer vs. Aberdeen Central, 1/3 p.m. CT
Aug. 27 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Golf at Pierre Invitational, Hillsview Golf Course, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 29 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Tennis vs. Brandon Valley in Rapid City, 2 p.m. MT
Aug. 29 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Soccer vs. Harrisburg, 4/6 p.m. CT
Aug. 29 — Highmore-Harrold Volleyball at Ipswich, 6 p.m. CT
Aug. 29 — Sully Buttes Volleyball vs. Leola/Frederick, 6:30 p.m. CT
Aug. 30 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Cross Country at Pierre Invitational, LaFramboise Island, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 30 — Stanley County Cross Country at Winner Invitational, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 30 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Golf at Huron Invitational, Broadland Creek Golf Course, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 30 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Tennis at Rapid City Invitational, 2 p.m. MT
Aug. 30 — Sully Buttes Football at Wall, 6 p.m. MT
Aug. 30 — Miller/Highmore-Harrold Football vs. Mobridge-Pollock, 7 p.m. CT
Aug. 30 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Volleyball vs. Rapid City Central, 7 p.m. CT
Aug. 31 — Sully Buttes Volleyball at Gettysburg, TBA
Aug. 31 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Tennis at Rapid City Invitational, 8 a.m. MT
Aug. 31 — Stanley County Volleyball at Wall, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 31 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Cheer and Dance at Aberdeen Invitational, 10 a.m. CT
Aug. 31 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Volleyball vs. Rapid City Stevens, 1 p.m. CT
Aug. 31 — Stanley County Football vs. Chamberlain in Pierre, 4 p.m. CT
Aug. 31 — Pierre T.F. Riggs Football vs. Sturgis Brown, 7 p.m. CT
