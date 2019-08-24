The 2019 South Dakota high school football season kicked off on Friday. Over 80 schools from across the state saw action on the gridiron. For teams of the Capital City area, three games were of a particular interest. The preseason 9A favorite Sully Buttes Chargers took on the Warner Monarchs in Onida, while the Stanley County Buffaloes took on the 11B powerhouse Winner in Winner. The Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers made their 11B football debut against the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers in Aberdeen.
Sully Buttes Chargers vs. Warner Monarchs
The Monarchs gained the opening possession. They took the ball into Charger territory before fumbling the ball. The Chargers didn’t have much luck on their first possession, either. Their first punt of the season was blocked. The Chargers recovered the blocked punt, but they could not gain the yards needed for a first down.
The first play of the second quarter proved to be a crucial one. The snap went over the head of senior quarterback Ben Fischbach. The Chargers took advantage of the miscue. Senior quarterback Nick Wittler scored on a five yard touchdown run to put the Chargers on the board about midway through the second quarter. Wittler scored another two touchdowns on the ground. The Chargers went into halftime up 22-0.
Wittler kept up his dominant play by running for a 53 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Monarchs answered back when sophomore end Peyton Jung caught a Fischbach pass to put the Monarchs on the scoreboard. The Chargers and Monarchs traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the game had already been decided. The Chargers won decisively 42-14.
The Chargers had 410 total yards, 307 of which came from Wittler rushing attempts. He had rushing touchdowns of five, 50, 47 and 53 yards. Wittler also passed for 58 yards. The Monarchs had 208 total yards.
Stanley County Buffalos at Winner Warriors
The Warriors started their first possession from the Stanley County 15 yard line after a good punt return after the Buffalos’ drive stalled. The ensuing Warrior drive lasted just two plays. Senior running back Trevor Peters ran the ball in from five yards out. It was all Warriors from there. They had two more touchdown runs and a passing touchdown before the first half was over. The Warriors went into halftime up 30-0.
Peters scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on the Warriors first possession of the third quarter. The Warriors started to use their backups not too long after. The Buffs got on the board on their first possession of the fourth quarter when senior fullback Isaac Cliff scored on a short touchdown run. The Warriors scored one more touchdown to put the game away. They won handily, 44-6.
The Warriors ran all over the Buffs in Friday's game. They had a total of 351 yards, 156 of which came from Peters. The Warriors attempted two passes, but both were incomplete. The Buffs had 104 total yards, 66 of which came on the ground from senior running back Dylan Gabriel. Buffs senior quarterback Reid Wieczorek completed just one of his six passing attempts for a total of nine passing yards.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers at Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers
The matchup between the Rustlers and the Cavaliers became the Jackson Isakson Show. The freshman quarterback for the Cavaliers threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jared Pearson to put the Cavaliers on the board in the first quarter. Isakson added a second touchdown pass, this time a 42 yard throw to senior running back Jacob O’Keefe. Senior running back Antony Martinez rattled off a 44 yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to push the Cavaliers lead to 18-0 by halftime.
The Rustlers were responsible for points in the third quarter, but maybe not in the way they would have liked to be. Freshman running back Tate Hoffman was tackled in the endzone for a safety. Isakson connected with Pearson on a second touchdown to put the game away. The Cavaliers came away with a 26-0 victory.
The Rustlers had 110 total yards in the game, 102 of which came on the ground. Hoffman led the way with 36 rushing yards on nine attempts. The Cavaliers had a balanced attack of 142 rushing yards and 136 passing yards. Martinez led the way on the ground with 62 yards on seven carries. Isakson completed just four of his ten passing attempts, but three of those completions were for a touchdown.
What’s next for area teams?
The Chargers will be the lone area team to travel on the road this week. They will face a tough Wall Eagles team that defeated the Harding County Ranchers 29-26 in Wall. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT on Friday. The Rustlers will take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in their home opener in Miller. The Tigers did not play this weekend. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Saturday will see a doubleheader at Hollister Field in Pierre. The first game will see the Buffalos take on the Chamberlain Cubs, who opened their season with a 26-6 victory over the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in Chamberlain. Kick off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will open up their season against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
