For the second and final time this year, the Lil’ Govs ran Steamboat’s half-mile course on Tuesday.
Kids aged from kindergarten to fifth grade participated in the event, as Pierre cross country coach Jim Keyes made sure everyone began at the starting line and then recorded every runners’ time.
Kindergarteners through second graders ran one lap while the third through fifth graders ran two laps and split into boys and girls groups.
Keyes said the turnout may have been a little bit less this go around but was still similar to the first event that occurred two weeks ago.
“I think it’s a good show today. It’s a beautiful day,” Keyes said of Tuesday’s weather while at Steamboat Park. “Right now parents are out here with their kids. Dogs are out here. I mean, it’s just kind of a fun setting.”
During the event, Pierre’s varsity runners help out with registration and write the kids’ times once they cross the finish line.
One varsity runner also leads the Lil’ Govs around the half-mile course.
“It’s really neat to see the kids just go through the system like this,” Keyes said. “A lot of times, those kids weren’t your No. 1 kids. They might have been kind of in the middle, and, all of the sudden, they stuck with it. And it’s not always your top kids. Sometimes, we lose kids to some other sports, which is hard. But you know what, it’s that kid that remembers this type of an event, all these people cheering. And their parents, they’re like, ‘Hey, this is cross country. This is what cross country is.’”
One of Keyes’ helpers is also one of his top varsity runners, Jared Lutmer. He recently placed 14th at the Rapid City Invitational on Friday.
When looking back to when he was a Lil’ Gov runner, Lutmer knew that is when he wanted to compete in cross country.
“I think it was fun just competing with my friends,” Lutmer said. “(It) just gave me an opportunity to see what the sport is about.”
Keyes briefly discussed how this is a great chance for Pierre’s youth to participate in a neat event. Because you never know — some of those Lil’ Govs might become star runners on the varsity cross country team one day, just like Lutmer.
“Jared, right now, is one of the top five runners in South Dakota right now. And he came through this same exact system,” Keyes said. “And so, that kind of gives you an idea of the opportunities that we’re kind of giving these kids to do something that’s no cost. We’re not charging these kids. This is an opportunity for these kids to come out and be a part of something that really — how often do you get to run Lil’ Govs? Twice a year. You don’t get these opportunities very often.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
