Fort Pierre's Ashley Theobald competes in the 2020 Summit League Conference Championship as a member of the SDSU women's swimming and diving team. She was named a recipient of the SDSU Impact Award on Tuesday.

Pierre T.F. Riggs alum and Fort Pierre’s own Ashley Theobald added another accolade to her accomplishment list on Tuesday when she received the Jackrabbit Impact Award.

Theobald earned All-Summit League recognition each of her four seasons as a member of the Jackrabbit women’s swimming and diving team. She holds the school record in the 100-yard individual medley, and was a member of the record setting 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Theobald also was a two-time honoree on the Summit League All-Academic Team.

Other winners of the SDSU Impact Award include football players Mikey Daniel, Ryan Earith, Luke Sellers and Chase Vinatieri, wrestlers Zach Carlson and Henry Pohlmeyer, swimmer Mitch Raihle, women’s golfer Sydney Bormann, volleyball player Makenzie Hennen, women’s basketball player Tagyn Larson and soccer player Leah Manuleleua.

